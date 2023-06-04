House damaged in Sopore fire mishap

Sopore, June 4: A residential house was gutted in a fire mishap in Khushal Colony locality of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Sunday afternoon.
Reports said that fire broke out in the single storey residential house belonging to Mubashir Hussain Dar son of Abdul Khaliq Dar in Khushal Colony area of Sopore at about 3.45 PM.
The fire spread rapidly and a team from Fire and Emergency Services Department reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of locals and men from police, reports said.
In the mishap, the house was completely damaged and property and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were also destroyed.
Meanwhile, officials said that the cause of the fire was due to in electric short-circuit.However, no one sustained injuries during the mishap.