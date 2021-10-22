House, four shops gutted in blaze in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that a massive fire broke out around midnight in the house of one Ghulam Nabi Itoo son Mohammad Akbar Itoo at Krad Uttersoo Anantnag and later engulfed the shops in the vicinity.

Later on locals immediately rushed to the spot and with the help of fire tenders, doused off the flames.

Itoo's one story house and four shops were damaged in the incident, however, there was no loss of life or injury reported, the official said adding the cause of fire was not known immediately.