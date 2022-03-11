House gutted in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 11: A residential house was gutted in a major fire incident in old town Baramulla on Friday.
As per the Fire and Emergency Services Baramulla, the fire emanated from a residential house in ChestiMohallaBaramulla on Friday evening.
A spokesman of the Fire and Emergency Services Baramulla said that soon after receiving information about the fire incident, three fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse the flames.
“The fire was brought under control after hectic efforts,” the spokesman said. “However, the house owner suffered a huge loss. It was a huge structure and also contained goods besides the household items.”