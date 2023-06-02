House gutted in Handwara fire

Kupwara, June 2: A wooden residential house was completely gutted in a fire incident at Monabal, Haril area in Handwara last night.
An official said that fire broke out in the residential house of Abdul Majeed Beharwal resulting in complete damage to the house. He said that three families living in the house were immediately evacuated but the belongings worth lakhs could not be saved.
"Soon after fire engulfed the house, a rescue operation was launched by locals but the house could not be saved from getting damaged," said a local. Locals have appealed authorities to provide them compensation so that the affected families can construct separate houses.