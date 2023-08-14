House of drug smuggler attached in Uri

Baramulla, Aug 14 : The Baramulla police attached a two storey residential house and seized a huge amount of cash of a drug smuggler in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.
An official said that the attached house is valued at Rs 21.97 lakhs while the cash amounts to Rs 69.20 lakhs.
He said the attached property as well as cash belongs to the drug smuggler, Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, resident of Nambla Uri.
While giving details, the official said that the action was initiated after obtaining legal permission under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act 1985.
"The attached house was linked to a case registered under FIR No. 81/2023 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Uri. The investigation proved that the said immovable/ movable property was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug Smugglers," confirmed police official.
Notably, the Baramulla police had earlier attached properties worth Rs 68.65 lakhs of drug smugglers which includes 2 houses, 3 vehicles and cash to the tune of Rs. 41.72 lacs in Pattan, Kreeri and Kamalkote area of Baramulla district.