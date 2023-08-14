House of drug smuggler attached in Uri

An official said that the attached house is valued at Rs 21.97 lakhs while the cash amounts to Rs 69.20 lakhs.

He said the attached property as well as cash belongs to the drug smuggler, Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, resident of Nambla Uri.

While giving details, the official said that the action was initiated after obtaining legal permission under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act 1985.