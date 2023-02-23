House, shops damaged after landslide in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 23: A residential house and a few shops were damaged on Thursday due to a landslide in Noorabad area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a landslide took place at Shalmachi Yarikhah in Noorabad, causing damage to 3-5 shops belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Majeed Hajam.
“A house also suffered damage to some extent,” he said, adding that district administration Kulgam rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.
He said district administration Kulgam is monitoring the situation.
Talking to KNO, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Noorabad, Bashir-ul-Hassan said that the concerned Tehsildar has reached at the spot and affected people have been shifted to safer places.
The men and machinery have also been pressed into service to clear the debris, he said.