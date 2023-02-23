House, shops damaged after landslide in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a landslide took place at Shalmachi Yarikhah in Noorabad, causing damage to 3-5 shops belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Majeed Hajam.

“A house also suffered damage to some extent,” he said, adding that district administration Kulgam rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.

He said district administration Kulgam is monitoring the situation.