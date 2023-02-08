Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Kashmir to shoot ‘Fighter’

Srinagar, Feb 7: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone arrived in Kashmir on Monday afternoon to shoot their aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

“The actors reached Srinagar on Monday afternoon and have directly flown to the tourist destination Pahalgam in south Kashmir,” said a member of Khawar Jamsheed (KJ) Productions, organiser of the shooting in Kashmir.

He said that the crew will shoot in Kashmir till 13th February.

“Since most of the shooting will take place in Pahalgam only, there are chances that there may be a change in the schedule and some actors may also shoot in Dal Lake,” he said.