Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Machil: Army

Kupwara, Aug 18: A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material was recovered in a joint operation by the Army, the BSF, and the Police along Line of Control (LOC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Army said on Friday.
A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that based on concrete intelligence inputs by the agencies on the attempts by terrorists to induct war-like stores into Kashmir from across the Line of Control, a joint operation was launched by the Army, BSF, and J&K Police from August 15 to18 in Machil sector of Kupwara”.
“During the search operations, huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on August 18, which include five AK series rifles, eight AK magazines, seven 9 mm pistols, 15 9 mm pistol magazines, 4 hand grenades, 7.62 mm AK rounds, 7.62 mm AP rounds, and 9 mm rounds and other incriminating material,” he said.
“The search operation is still in progress. Extensive search of the area is being carried out. The recovery of such a large cache of arms and ammunition is a huge setback to the nefarious designs of terrorist organisations to disrupt peace and tranquility in Kashmir. Security forces in complete synergy are always combat ready and committed to keep Kashmir safe and secure,” he said.