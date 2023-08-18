Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Machil: Army

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that based on concrete intelligence inputs by the agencies on the attempts by terrorists to induct war-like stores into Kashmir from across the Line of Control, a joint operation was launched by the Army, BSF, and J&K Police from August 15 to18 in Machil sector of Kupwara”.

“During the search operations, huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on August 18, which include five AK series rifles, eight AK magazines, seven 9 mm pistols, 15 9 mm pistol magazines, 4 hand grenades, 7.62 mm AK rounds, 7.62 mm AP rounds, and 9 mm rounds and other incriminating material,” he said.