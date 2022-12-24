Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Uri

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that in a joint operation, Baramulla police along with 3 Rajput of army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Hathlanga sector of Uri.

Giving details, the officer further said that 8 AK74u, 24 AK 74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle and 244 rounds of pistol were recovered from the area.