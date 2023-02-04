Huge chunk of encroached land retrieved in tehsil Gund: Officials

Ganderbal, Feb 4: The authorities on Saturday retrieved a huge chunk of encroached land in Rezan area of tehsil Gund of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that under an ongoing eviction drive by revenue authorities a team under the supervision of Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal conducted an anti-encroachment drive at estate Gagangeer tehsil Gund during “which state land 20 kanal / Kahchari 30 kanal was retrieved from the encroachments and handed over to local panchayat body for further use for public purpose.”
Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue, adding that the notices have been issued to those who have grabbed land by way of any construction or other means.