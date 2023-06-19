Huge consignment of narcotics seized in Sopore: Police

Sopore, June 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that they have recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district from an arrested drug supplier. The arrested person was transporting drugs from Delhi, Punjab and other states to Kashmir valley, police said.

KNO reported that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Shabir Nawab addressed a press conference stating how police are now focussing on drug suppliers who are involved in supplying drugs from other states to Kashmir valley.

He also said that Sopore is now witnessing a sharp decline in drug activities.

"On 10-05-2023 police during a naka checking at national highway Sangrama police intercepted a vehicle wherein one person namely Altaf Ahmed Sofi of Khushal colony Tulibal, a notorious drug peddler was apprehended who during questioning confessed that a Srinagar based man is supplying banned substances to north Kashmir", he said.