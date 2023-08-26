Huge increase in foreign tourist arrivals in J&K: Tourism Secretary

He said that the government is expecting a record-breaking number of tourists this year. Shah said that the government has promoted 75 offbeat destinations to promote culture, 75 to promote spiritual and 75 destinations to promote religious tourism in J&K.

“At this point of time, a team from the Tourism department is on an Ahmedabad trip to promote J&K tourism and there is a huge response. Earlier, we have held tourism promotion campaigns in Cochin and Chennai as well,” he said.

Shah said to lure more international guests, the government is mulling to participate in International Trade marts shortly. To a query whether pro-Artisan policy was ready, he said that the policy will be doled out soon and the Artisan community will be happy to see it—(KNO)