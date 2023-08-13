Huge participation in Tiranga rally ‘big answer’ to those claiming none would pick up Tri-colour in Kashmir: J&K LG

Talking to reporters, the LG said that it is a proud moment to see not just officials from the administration and the police officers but a large number of Srinagarites. Asked how he sees the change, he said that people have understood their responsibility to be part of the chance and show respect to the Tiranga.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that massive participation of locals in the Tiranga yatra is a welcome development. Replying to a query about the situation in Kashmir, he said that the overall situation is very peaceful on all fronts. “But efforts are still on from across to misguide the youth through social media. The number of terrorists is miniscule,” he said, adding that this year successful operations were conducted on the LoC in which a large number of infiltrators were killed. “Majority of infiltration bids were foiled this year,” he said.