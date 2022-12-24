Huge quantity of arms, ammunition recovered in Uri

The recovered arms and ammunition include 8 AK 74U, with 24 Magazines and 560 rounds. Besides, 12 pistols, with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, 5 no of wheat bags/Synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan imprint and other incriminating material.

A police spokesperson termed the recovery of arms and ammunition haul a major success to security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.