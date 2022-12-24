Huge quantity of arms, ammunition recovered in Uri

Baramulla, Dec 24: Security forces achieved a major success on Saturday after they recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
The recovered arms and ammunition include 8 AK 74U, with 24 Magazines and 560 rounds. Besides, 12 pistols, with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, 5 no of wheat bags/Synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan imprint and other incriminating material.
A police spokesperson termed the recovery of arms and ammunition haul a major success to security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
He said Army’s 3 Rajput and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out a joint search operation in Hathlanga village, close to the line of control in Uri area of north Kashmir.
He said during the search operation huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site. “We have started investigation into the matter. An FIR has been lodged at Police Station Uri in connection with the recovered arms and ammunition,” added the police spokesperson.