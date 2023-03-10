Huge quantity of subsidised urea seized at Lassipora

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Agriculture said that today a team of enforcement wing of the department raided the premises of allied plywood industry and found that the huge quantity of subsidized urea fertilizer was being used by some people (in violation of insecticides act 1968 and rules 1971 thereof ) for industrial purposes.

Iqbal said that the department is vigorously working and pursuing an endeavor to ensure that the subsidized fertilizers meant for the agriculture purposes reaches the consumer (farmer) and to ensure that it may not be used for industrial or some other purposes.