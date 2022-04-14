Hundreds attend last rites of slain civilian in Kulgam

The Muslims of Kakran and adjacent villages of South Kashmir's Kulgam helped perform the last rites of Satish Kumar Singh, as per Hindu rituals. The slain Rajput is survived by his wife and three young daughters.

Eyewitnesses said as the body of Satesh reached his native place people in large number came out to mourn the killing. “People were shocked. Everyone mourned his death as women were wailing when the body reached the village,” they said, adding that hundreds of people take part in his last rites.