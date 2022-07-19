Hundreds of applicants visit IUST on Open Day

Srinagar: An open day was organised by IUST for aspirants for admissions in different courses offered by the University. The event was organised by the Academic Section of the University with an aim to provide the applicants an opportunity to visit different facilities and laboratories and meet the students and teachers at the campus.

The event was attended by hundreds of applicants for whom the university had installed canopies managed by different departments that included Management Studies, Computer Science, Economics, English Language and Literature, Food Technology, Islamic Studies, Vocational Studies, Mathematical Sciences, Architecture, Physics, Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, International Relations, Arabic Language and Literature, Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science and Engineering.