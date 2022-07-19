Hundreds of applicants visit IUST on Open Day

Srinagar: An open day was organised by IUST for aspirants for admissions in different courses offered by the University. The event was organised by the Academic Section of the University with an aim to provide the applicants an opportunity to visit different facilities and laboratories and meet the students and teachers at the campus.
The event was attended by hundreds of applicants for whom the university had installed canopies managed by different departments that included Management Studies, Computer Science, Economics, English Language and Literature, Food Technology, Islamic Studies, Vocational Studies, Mathematical Sciences, Architecture, Physics, Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, International Relations, Arabic Language and Literature, Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science and Engineering.
“The open day was aimed to welcome our future students and expose them to the intellectual and physical infrastructure available in the university so that they can make the right choices for their careers”, said Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik , Dean Academic Affairs, IUST.
Besides students, many parents also visited the campus “to get the details of the courses and facilities at the university, who seemed very contended.”
“I am planning admission of my daughter in an Engineering course and have visited many educational institutions for this. I am confident that my ward will get a good education here”, said Abdul Majid, a parent.
“I am pleased that IUST has provided us this opportunity to meet the students and faculty. It is indeed an encouraging gesture. I am looking forward to my admission to campus”, said Zaffar Mehraj, an aspirant for admission in Computer Sciences.