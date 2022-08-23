Hundreds of cattle infected with LSD in Baramulla

Baramulla: Hundreds of cattle across Baramulla district are infected by the contagious Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), prompting authorities to initiate vaccination.
The outbreak has been mainly reported from the Uri and Pattan area of the district, were hundreds of cattle have been infected by the disease.
An official of the Animal and Husbandry Department Baramulla said that though its mortality rate is less, however, it can spread fast if precautions are not taken.
The most affected area of the district is Uri area. As per officials the affected areas in Uri are Isham and Shadra while Buran area in Pattan.
“Over 120 cattle are infected by the disease in Uri while around 50 cattle had been found infected by the disease in Buran area of Pattan,” said Balbir Singh, Chief Animal Husbandary Officer Baramulla.
He said, “The department has constituted different teams of doctors to carry out vaccination program among the cattle.”
In Jammu and Kashmir, the outbreak has been first reported in the Jammu division. As per officials, the disease has transmitted due to the transportation of infected bovine from Punjab and Jammu divisions.