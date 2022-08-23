Hundreds of cattle infected with LSD in Baramulla

Baramulla: Hundreds of cattle across Baramulla district are infected by the contagious Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), prompting authorities to initiate vaccination.

The outbreak has been mainly reported from the Uri and Pattan area of the district, were hundreds of cattle have been infected by the disease.

An official of the Animal and Husbandry Department Baramulla said that though its mortality rate is less, however, it can spread fast if precautions are not taken.

The most affected area of the district is Uri area. As per officials the affected areas in Uri are Isham and Shadra while Buran area in Pattan.