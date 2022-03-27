Hundreds participate in funeral of slain SPO, his brother in Chattabugh Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 27: Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umer Dar in Chattabugh village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
Police said the siblings were shot at their home in Chatabugh by the militants last night. While Ishfaq was declared brought dead at SKIMS Bemina hospital Umer breathed his last at 5 am today.
Quoting eyewitness, news agency KNO reported that hundreds of people including women and children flooded the house of two slain brothers. It said that women wailed as the bodies of the duo were taken for burial. Some women, as per the report, showered candies and flowers of the slain.
"Every eye was moist here as both siblings were young and were loved by all the villagers for their jolly nature,” the report quoted a group of mourners. “We don’t know why they were killed and what was their fault."