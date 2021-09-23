Hurriyat leader released from Tihar jail on parole for six hours fortnight after mother's death

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the Hurriyat leader, a resident of Hamzah Colony BK Pora in Srinagar, presently under NIA detention at a Delhi jail since 2017, was first taken to police station Pantha Chowk for a night and was allowed to visit his home this morning for six hours on parole in the wake of his mother's death.

Kalwal's mother died some 15 days ago. The Hurriyat leader is accompanied by a team of Delhi police, Jammu police, SHO Nowgam and policemen from DPL Srinagar, officials told KNO.