Husband in jail, woman hangs self to death in south Kashmir's Qazigund

The woman's husband, an alleged militant, was arrested on December 26 last year by security forces along with another of his "associates" in Jammu region and has been in jail since then. Srinagar, July 11: A 25-year-old woman, whose husband is in jail in a militancy case, was found hanging at her home in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the woman was found hanging inside her room in Churath village of Qazigund.

The official said that the family members immediately rushed her to hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.