Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar, Nov 8: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a hybrid terrorist of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) in Awantipora area of south Kashmir.
Quoting a police spokesperson, news agency GNS reported that the LeT terrorist was arrested at a checkpoint established by police along with security forces at Ladoo Awantipora.
He has been identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Aziz Sheikh of Satpokharen.
"The forces recovered incriminating materials including a grenade from his possession,” the police spokesperson said.
During preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said, Sheikh was in close touch with LeT Commanders and was involved in transportation of arms and ammunition.
Accordingly, he said, a case under FIR No. 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khrew and further investigation has been taken up.