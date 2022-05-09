Hybrid LeT militant arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, May 9: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a hybrid Lashkar-i-Toiba militant in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused Tawheed Ahmad Haroon son of Late Khazir Mohammad resident of Delina Ghat, Baramull was apprehended by a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, 53 Bn CRPF and 2nd Bn SSB at a checkpoint near Juhama crossing Baramulla.
A pistol, pistol magazine, nine live rounds of 9 mm pistol were recovered from his possession, police said. It said that the militant obtained the arms ammunition "with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas".
A case under sections of Arms & UA (P) Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up.