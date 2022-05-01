'Hybrid' LeT militant arrested with arms and ammunition in Kulgam: police

Srinagar May 1: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a "hybrid" militant affiliated with the LeT outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesman said that the accused Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam was apprehended by Kulgam Police along with 34 RR.
Arms and ammunition including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.
"KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammn including a Pistol, 2 grenades & 51 pistol rounds recovered, " said the police spokesman.