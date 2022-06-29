Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in Bandipora: police

"Police & SFs arrested an LeT hybrid #terrorist Mehboob ul Inam R/O Nadihal at checkpoint near Papchan #Bandipora. His disclosure led to recovery of #incriminating materials, arms/ammn including 3 AK-rifles, 10 Magazines, 380 rounds, 2KGs IED Exp substance, 01 Chinese grenade etc, " said the police spokesman.