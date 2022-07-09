Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, July 9: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a hybrid Lashkar terrorist in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The accused Mohd Iqbal Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Tilgam Payeen was apprehended by joint parties of Police and Army's 29 RR at a naka at Kreeri, news agency GNS reported while quoting a police spokesman.
As per the spokesman, a pistol, pistol magazine and seven rounds have been recovered from the arrested. He said the accused has been "actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorist Saifullah and Abu Zarar".
"The successful apprehension of the Hybrid terrorist has evaded major militant plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non locals, in addition the terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter militancy operations, " police said.