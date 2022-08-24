Hybrid LeT terrorist held

During the checking of vehicles at around 7.30 PM, the naka party at Behrampora Seeloo bridge observed a suspecious movement of a vehicle towards Seelo in which two persons were boarded rushed and asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot.

The party assessed the situation and displayed extreme restraint and fire control in not opening fire. The individuals were tactfully apprehended by the Naka party.

On carrying out spot interrogation the individuals disclosed that they were tasked to deliver a weapon and a hand grenade at Seelu which was planned to be used for targetted killing.

They revealed their identity as Muzaffar Dar of Pazalpura, Dangiwacha Sopore and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad of Amberpora, Tarzoo, Sopore.

During the search a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from the possession of Muzaffar Ahmed Dar and one Chinese hand grenade was recovered from Sofi Ishaq Ahmad.