Hybrid militancy a new challenge: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar, Jul 22: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said that Hybrid terrorism is a strategic move by Pakistan "to get the crime committed and shield the criminal in the process".
"But so far the neighbouring country has failed to provide cover to the terrorists involved in innocent killings, " the DGP said while talking to reporters at Anantnag after inaugurating the Women’s Police Station as per news agency KNO.
“In this type of faceless militancy, hybrid militants kill people including innocents and policemen then go underground in a bid to give impression that they have done nothing. But police have busted and exposed all such underground modules who were involved in innocent killings,” the DGP said. He said Hybrid militancy is "destined to fail as police network was very strong to counter it".
He said that the impression about police working on anti-militancy front was "wrong and the fact remains that social crimes are also being dealt with". “Since terrorism has affected one and all in Kashmir, it looks like that police was focussing on handling militancy only,” the DGP said.
He said that setting up of women’s police station was a move to bridge gap between police and women. “We will upgrade the women police stations across Kashmir to provide a breathing space to women. Such stations will also help deal with crimes against women to large extent,” the DGP said.