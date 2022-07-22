Hybrid militancy a new challenge: DGP Dilbagh Singh

“In this type of faceless militancy, hybrid militants kill people including innocents and policemen then go underground in a bid to give impression that they have done nothing. But police have busted and exposed all such underground modules who were involved in innocent killings,” the DGP said. He said Hybrid militancy is "destined to fail as police network was very strong to counter it".

He said that the impression about police working on anti-militancy front was "wrong and the fact remains that social crimes are also being dealt with". “Since terrorism has affected one and all in Kashmir, it looks like that police was focussing on handling militancy only,” the DGP said.