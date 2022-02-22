‘Hybrid militant arrested in Bandipora’

Bandipora, Feb 22: A hybrid militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was arrested on Tuesday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that joint parties of Police, 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested the LeT hybrid militant identified as Danish Ahmad Shah alias Haris, son of Sanaullah Shah of EllahiporaAloosa, Bandipora at Aloosa.
It said that a Chinese pistol and a grenade were recovered from his possession.
The statement said that during initial questioning, he told the Police that he had been working at the behest of his LeT handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Malik who at present was in Pakistan and that arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Lashkar conduits.
It said that Shah had been recruited by now-killed Ashiq War and after his death in 2019 by Fayaz War.
Police said that Shah was arranging travel documents to travel to Pakistan for seeking specialised arms and ammunition training.
It said that he was suspected of having assisted in carrying out the recent attacks in Bandipora.
A case has been registered against him at Police Station Bandipora.