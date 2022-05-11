Hybrid militant, his associate arrested in Pulwama: police

Srinagar May 11: Police alongwith security forces claimed to have arrested a hybrid militant and his associate in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
A police spokesman said the accused hybrid militant identified as Waqar Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat and his associate identified as Shahid Ishaq Pandit son of Mohd Ishaq Pandit, both residents of Karimabad Pulwama were apprehended by Pulwama police alongwith 50RR, 02 Para and 183BN CRPF.
"Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one pistol, a magazine were recovered from their possession, " police said. "During preliminary questioning, it surfaced that the duo were in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler alias Ali Sajid and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district, " it added.
A case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.