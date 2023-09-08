‘Hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam’

Srinagar, Sep 8: Police and Army (53RR) apprehended a hybrid terrorist and his associate in Pakharpora area of the Budgam district, a police press release said.
The duo have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Gh. MohdBhat resident of KaraporaChararsharief, (a hybrid terrorist) and his associate YawerMaqboolGanai son of Mohammad MaqboolGanaie resident of KaraporaCharar—e-Sharief.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF in Pakherpora area. From their possession, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, nine rounds and other incriminating material were recovered.A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Charar-i-Sharief& further investigation has been taken up,” the press note said.