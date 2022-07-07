Hybrid terrorist arrested in J&K's Awantipora: police

Srinagar, July 7: A hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr was arrested in J&K's Awantipora on Thursday and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.
"On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Beigund, Awantipora, police along with army's 42RR and CRPF's 130Bn established a joint checkpoint in the said area and arrested hybrid terrorist, identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray, son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian," police said.
Arms and ammunition, including a pistol and four pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession.
A case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation has been initiated.