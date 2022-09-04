Hybrid terrorist arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: Police today said that a hybrid terrorist was arrested in Sopore. Police said that on September 2, at about 2115hrs, based on specific input generated by police regaring movement of a terrorist in Shangergund area of Sopore, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police, Army (22RR) and CRPF (179BN) in the said area.
During checking, at about 2140hrs suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara general road was noticed and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot.
However, he was tactfully apprehended by the alert joint team. Upon his personal search 01 pistol, 01 magazine and 08 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.
He was identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar son of Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Mumkak Batpora A/P Checki Brath Sopore.