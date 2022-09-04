Hybrid terrorist arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: Police today said that a hybrid terrorist was arrested in Sopore. Police said that on September 2, at about 2115hrs, based on specific input generated by police regaring movement of a terrorist in Shangergund area of Sopore, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police, Army (22RR) and CRPF (179BN) in the said area.

During checking, at about 2140hrs suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara general road was noticed and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot.