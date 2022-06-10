Hybrid terrorist, associate arrested in Budgam: police

Srinagar June 10: Police along with security forces claimed to have arrested a hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with LeT and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from them in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
"Acting on specific information, Police along with 62RR and 43Bn CRPF arrested 01 hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The arrested hybrid terrorist has been identified as Mudabir Ajaz son of Ajaz Ahmed Rather resident of Gulshanabad Hyderpora and the terrorist associate has been identified as Syed Muntaha Mehraj son of Syed Mehraju din resident of New Colony Ompora, " a police spokesman said.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation & logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms & ammunition across the district Budgam, " he added.
He said that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession.
Police has registered a case vide FIR No. 190/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation has been initiated.