Hybrid terrorist taken for identification of hideout killed in terrorist firing in Anantnag: J&K Police

"When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead, "the police said.

The police said that during investigation Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, had revealed that he attacked two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured.