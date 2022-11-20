Hybrid terrorist taken for identification of hideout killed in terrorist firing in Anantnag: J&K Police

Srinagar, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that a hybrid terrorist, accompanying a police search party to identify a hideout, was killed when terrorists opened fire.
In a series of tweets, Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district when police and army started a search operation.
"When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead, "the police said.
The police said that during investigation Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, had revealed that he attacked two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured.
"Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at Hospital. Weapon of offence (Pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure. Investigation is going on vigorously to arrest more terror associates of this module," the police said in the tweet.