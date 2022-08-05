Hybrid terrorists no longer challenge: Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Aug 5: Making a fervent appeal to parents to stop their wards from taking any wrong path, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, on Friday said that hybrid terrorism was no longer a challenge for the police.
“Now we identify and arrest them (hybrid terrorists),” ADGP told reporters during his visit to various city areas to take stock of security situation. “A year before it was a hard task but now it is no longer a challenge,” he said.
Kashmir police chief appealed to the parents to stop their wards from taking the wrong path. “Those, who have opted, should be brought back with the active support of police,” he said, adding that they had been successful in getting back many youth.
ADGP said that abrogation of Article 370 put an end to the frequent strikes, closure of schools and stone pelting incidents at the encounter sites. “Now things are normal. Schools are open and other activities are normal,” he said. “People should understand the motives of Pakistan.”
Vijay Kumar informed that two LeT terrorists were involved in Pulwama grenade attack and they were identified.
He also appreciated the cooperation of people in ensuring the prevailing peace.