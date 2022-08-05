Hybrid terrorists no longer challenge: Vijay Kumar

“Now we identify and arrest them (hybrid terrorists),” ADGP told reporters during his visit to various city areas to take stock of security situation. “A year before it was a hard task but now it is no longer a challenge,” he said.

Kashmir police chief appealed to the parents to stop their wards from taking the wrong path. “Those, who have opted, should be brought back with the active support of police,” he said, adding that they had been successful in getting back many youth.