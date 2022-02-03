Hybrid TRF militant arrested in north Kashmir's Hajin:police

A police spokesman said that Shabir Ahmad Dar a resident of Chandergeer Hajin was arrested by Bandipora police along with 13 RR at a check point at Check-Chanderger Hajin.

The check point was established folowing inputs about "suspicious movement of TRF terrorists in Chandergeer Hajin".

"While searching pedestrians and vehicles, one suspected person tried to conceal his presence on seeing the naka party, who was tactfully apprehended and on his personal search, 01 Chinese grenade was recovered and on his further disclosure 01Chinese Pistol, 01 Pistol Magzine, 04 Pistol Rounds and 02 more Chinese hand Grenades were recovered, " police said.