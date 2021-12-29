Hyderpora encounter: Altaf Bukhari rejects SIT probe

Srinagar, Dec 29: Former minister and Apni Party president, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday rejected the clean chit to security forces by the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderpora 'encounter' of November 15.
Bukhari, as per news agency KNO, while addressing a presser in Srinagar said that the party doesn't accept the probe conducted by police, saying that the "killers should be brought to book".
“Who is police to give clean chit in Hyderpora incident? Judicial probe has to be conducted in this regard and the killers will be identified,” Bukhari said.
Earlier, Bukhari led a protest by his party workers against the Delimitation Commission's draft proposing additional six assembly seats in Jammu and one in Kashmir valley, which, however, was foiled by the authorities.
After the protest was foiled, Bukhari said that the future course of action will be decided in a meeting today.