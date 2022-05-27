Hyderpora Encounter: Court directs J&K govt to exhume Banihal civilian's body, provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to family

Srinagar May 27: The J&K High Court on Friday directed the government to exhume the body of a civilian from Banihal area of Ramban district killed during an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on November 15 last year and provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family.
The decision comes a week after a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar reserved the verdict after hearing the slain Amir Magrey's father Muhammad Latief Magrey through his lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) Government of India through its ASGI T M Shamsi and J&K government through its Additional Advocate General, Asifa Padroo.
It has been learned that the court in its judgment today directed the government to exhume the body of Amir and return it to his family for last rites. The court also directed the government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family.
On January 12 this year, the Court had issued the notice to MHA and the J&K government for response to the plea following the submissions by Advocate Rajawat that delay in handing over the body would traumatize the family members mentally. Delay, she said, was not “feasible’ medically also.
Pertinently, two more civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gull, who were killed in the Hyderpora encounter were exhumed and returned to the families following an outcry.