Hyderpora encounter: HC directs govt to allow slain Amir Magrey's family to offer Fateha Khawani

“It is made clear that the payment of said compensation by appellants to respondent no.1 shall not form a precedence for future in view of the fact that the said compensation stands awarded to the writ petitioner/respondent no.1 in view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the instant case,” the Court said.

The Court said the prayer of counsel of Lateef Magrey that he and his family members be permitted to see the face of deceased by opening the grave of the deceased, "cannot be accepted and permitted, firstly, in view of pleading of writ petitioner that the dead body would start decomposing immediately after burial, and secondly in view of the statement made by the writ petitioner before the Apex Court while giving up the prayer of exhumation".