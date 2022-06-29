Hyderpora Encounter | HC reserves decision on Govt’s appeal against exhumation of Amir’s body

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the government against the exhumation of the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four persons killed in an “encounter” at Hyderpora on November 15 last year.

In its appeal, the government has challenged the single judge bench judgment wherein the exhumation of the body of Amir Latief Magrey was ordered.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani on Wednesday reserved the verdict after hearing Advocate General D C Raina for the government and Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat on behalf of Amir's father, Muhammad Latief Magrey.