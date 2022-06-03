Hyderpora Encounter | HC stays exhumation of Amir's body

The AG submitted that the relief granted by the Single Judge could not have been granted in terms of the Medical Science Analysis of the dead body which “envisages that the dead body gets putrefied only after a period of one month.”

He further submitted that Amir’s father before the single bench had not prayed for the sort of relief granted by the court and, therefore, the relief was beyond the pleadings on record.

The AG said that the Judgment is self-contradictory inasmuch as the Single Judge, on the one hand, has referred to the putrefaction of the dead body in advanced stage and directed the Government to act with promptitude without wasting any further time, but, at the same time, has taken a contrary view by directing exhumation of the dead body.