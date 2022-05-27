Hyderpora Encounter | High Court orders exhumation of Ramban youth’s body

While the Court pointed out that the parents and close relations of the deceased are well within their right to demand the body of their dear one to be cremated or buried as per their traditions, religious obligations and belief, it said, “This right would also include the choice of the relatives to have the dead body cremated or buried at his native place”.

The Court observed that it is not uncommon that the graves of the dead are maintained by their relatives and are visited by their relations and close friends to pay respect and homage on certain occasions.

While the court directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for exhumation of the body/remains of the deceased Amir Latief Magrey from the Wadder Payeen graveyard in Kupwara district’s Zachildara in presence of the petitioner (Amir’s father), it asked the government to make appropriate arrangement for transportation of the body to his native village for burial “in accordance with the traditions, religious obligations and religious faith which the deceased professed during his life time, provided it is in deliverable state.” The Court, however, left the government free to impose any “reasonable terms and conditions” regarding exhumation, transportation and burial of the body.