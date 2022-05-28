Hyderpora encounter | Mehbooba welcomes court order

Srinagar, May 28: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed on Saturday the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order that the body of civilian Amir Magrey, dubbed as a terrorist and killed in an encounter in November 2021, be exhumed and handed to his family for last rites.
Mehbooba, however, said it was unfortunate that people have to approach court to get the bodies of their children back.
"Unfortunately, our people have to approach the courts to get the bodies of their children. We get the bodies of our children back because of court directions. What can be more regretful than this? But, still, I am happy that the court has passed the directions for the sake of humanity, and I welcome it,” Mehbooba told reporters in Pulwama.