Hyderpora encounter: SIT submits report, claims Dr Mudasir killed by foreign militant

The police had claimed that four persons, including a foreign militant, were killed in a joint operation by the police, Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Other than the civilian Altaf Bhat, the police described Dr. Mudasir Gul, a dentist, and Muhammad Amir Magrey as militant associate and hybrid militant respectively – a claim rejected by the families of the trio.

Police had set up a Special Investigation Team headed by DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar to look into the facts surrounding the controversial encounter that took place on the night of November 15 in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

DIG CKR, while addressing a presser in Srinagar along with Director General Police, Dilbag Singh and IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, claimed that Dr Mudassir Gul was "shot by the foreign terrorist at the attic of the building" while Bhat and Aamir were "killed in crossfire while being used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist".