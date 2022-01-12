Hyderpora Encounter|HC issues notice to MHA, J&K Govt for response

Seeking their response within two weeks, a bench of Justice Mohan Lal issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, and J&K government through Principal Secretary Home, Director General of Police (DGP), and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

While Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) T M Shamsi accepted notice on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo waived the same on behalf of the J&K government.