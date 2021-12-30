Hyderpora killings: Farooq reiterates demand for judicial probe, says SIT report ‘wrong’

Srinagar, Dec 30: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday termed the SIT report into the controversial November 15 Hyderpora encounter as “wrong” while demanding a judicial probe into the incident.
Abdullah while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, said, “Police has tried to save itself as there is no doubt that the police have killed them(the civilians)".
The NC President demanded a judicial probe into the controversial encounter to bring truth to the fore.
His allegations come on the heels of a police warning to J&K mainstream politicians against making "speculative statements" on the SIT probe.
The police's SIT on Tuesday said that Mohammad Altaf Bhat, the owner of the building in which the 'encounter' took place was killed "in cross fire" while another civilian Dr Mudassir Gul was killed by the foreign militant.
Abdullah also said that NC has framed a response to the recent proposal of the J&K Delimitation Commission to add six seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir adding the same would be made public soon.
The NC chief however did not divulge the specific feedback by the party in the response.