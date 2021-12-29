Hyderpora killings: Police warn politicians over ‘speculative statements’ against SIT probe

The SIT had on Tuesday submitted its report in which it claimed that the building owner Altaf Bhat was killed in the “cross fire” while another civilian Dr Mudasir Gul was shot dead by the foreign militant killed in the same encounter.

The police had earlier claimed that four persons, including a foreign militant, were killed in a joint operation by the police, Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Other than the civilian Altaf Bhat, the police described Dr. Mudasir Gul, a dentist, and Muhammad Amir Magrey as militant associate and hybrid militant respectively – a claim rejected by the families of the trio.