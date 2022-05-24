I am kept under house arrest, not allowed to meet people: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that she is being kept under house arrest and not allowed to go out and meet people.
She was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at her party office here. “I have tried many times to go somewhere, but I am kept under house arrest within two minutes. You can see how much of security is deployed outside (PDP's office here). They fear I might go somewhere,"Mehbooba said.
She alleged that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir are being "disempowered economically."
The PDP President criticised the statement of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's that madrassas should cease to exist. "This is not something new. Their shakhas are running where they provide training in sword and bow-arrow fighting. There is a competition going on whether to turn India into a Gujarat model or a UP model. The Assam chief minister wants to get a few steps ahead of them," she told the reporters.