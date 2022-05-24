I am kept under house arrest, not allowed to meet people: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that she is being kept under house arrest and not allowed to go out and meet people.

She was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at her party office here. “I have tried many times to go somewhere, but I am kept under house arrest within two minutes. You can see how much of security is deployed outside (PDP's office here). They fear I might go somewhere,"Mehbooba said.