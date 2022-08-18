I called Farooq sahib to convene meeting : Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she called National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and requested him to call an all party meeting.

Addressing a press conference, she said the meeting will be called to discuss the statement of election officials that non-locals , residing temporarily in J&K, can also register their names in voter list and vote.

"The system of democracy in J&K is being suppressed by the central government as new experiments are being done by the central government here for their interest, " she said.